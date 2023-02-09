Writer & Producer Sera Gamble on "You" Season 4 & Her Career

Jeremy recently sat down with writer, developer and producer Sera Gamble. Sera's career has been prolific ever since she appeared on the second season of HBO's Project Greenlight. From writing to show-running to producing, Sera's properties have been some of the most beloved including "Supernatural", "The Magicians" and Netflix's "You". Jeremy and Sera talk about her career and eventually get into the upcoming first part of the 4th Season of "You" releasing February 10th. Check out this incredible talk with one of television's best writers and producers.