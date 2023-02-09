© 2023 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Writer & Producer Sera Gamble on "You" Season 4 & Her Career

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST
Jeremy recently sat down with writer, developer and producer Sera Gamble. Sera's career has been prolific ever since she appeared on the second season of HBO's Project Greenlight. From writing to show-running to producing, Sera's properties have been some of the most beloved including "Supernatural", "The Magicians" and Netflix's "You". Jeremy and Sera talk about her career and eventually get into the upcoming first part of the 4th Season of "You" releasing February 10th. Check out this incredible talk with one of television's best writers and producers.

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
