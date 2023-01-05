© 2023 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network Interviews 'The Invisible Extinction' Directors Sarah Schenck and Steve Lawrence

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published January 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST
Jeremy recently spoke with the directors of the new documentary "The Invisible Extinction" Sarah Schenck & Steve Lawrence. The film spotlights the work and charismatic personalities of renowned scientists Martin Blaser and his partner in the lab and in life, Gloria Dominguez- Bello - as they endeavor to save our vanishing microbes that are essential for our survival. They talk about the delicate balance of directing a science-based documentary, how their personal experiences led them to this subject and what they hope audiences will take away from the film.

https://youtu.be/iqr2lSaM1s0

