© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are intermittent. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Convince Me with Larry Smith: Nick Dodson

Published July 26, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
Nick Dodson visits with Larry Smith on "Convince Me with Larry Smith"
Nick Dodson visits with Larry Smith on "Convince Me with Larry Smith"

Nick Dodson is an activist, an organizer, and seeks to make his part of the world better all of the time. He's also a member of The Junior Varsity, a band that was gaining in popularity, had an enormous following, and then found itself just done...for a while. We discuss rugged individualism, social justice, the life of a traveling performer, the history of labor in America, and a ton more.

The Junior Varsity are back for reunion shows and tickets are going fast!

Tags

Front Row Network music
Stay Connected
Larry Smith
See stories by Larry Smith
Related Stories