Convince Me with Larry Smith: Nick Dodson

Nick Dodson is an activist, an organizer, and seeks to make his part of the world better all of the time. He's also a member of The Junior Varsity, a band that was gaining in popularity, had an enormous following, and then found itself just done...for a while. We discuss rugged individualism, social justice, the life of a traveling performer, the history of labor in America, and a ton more.

The Junior Varsity are back for reunion shows and tickets are going fast!