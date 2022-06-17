Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed talks Ted Lasso and more with Peanut Butter and Biscuits

Hello all you Lasso fans! We are so excited to bring you our conversation with Emmy nominee, Nick Mohammed. This is a conversation where we dive into all things Lasso, including some hints on where Nate might be heading in season three. He also gives us insights into how he played Nate Shelley over the first two seasons of the show. We also discuss Nick's career outside of Ted Lasso, speaking to him about his TV show Intelligence and his new film Maggie Moore with Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. Nick is such a kind and talented person, this was quite the chat. We hope you enjoy!

FEATURING: Craig McFarland & Jeremy Goeckner

Link to major podcast platforms: Linktr.ee/PBBFRN

