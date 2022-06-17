© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed talks Ted Lasso and more with Peanut Butter and Biscuits

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT
Peanut Butter and Biscuits podcast interviews Nick Mohammed
Hello all you Lasso fans! We are so excited to bring you our conversation with Emmy nominee, Nick Mohammed. This is a conversation where we dive into all things Lasso, including some hints on where Nate might be heading in season three. He also gives us insights into how he played Nate Shelley over the first two seasons of the show. We also discuss Nick's career outside of Ted Lasso, speaking to him about his TV show Intelligence and his new film Maggie Moore with Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. Nick is such a kind and talented person, this was quite the chat. We hope you enjoy!

FEATURING: Craig McFarland & Jeremy Goeckner

Link to major podcast platforms: Linktr.ee/PBBFRN

Front Row Network Ted Lasso
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
