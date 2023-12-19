The Salvation Army says there is a greater need this year | First Listen

First Listen for Dec. 19, 2023:

- The Salvation Army says fewer people are donating toys and money this year. Yet the need is greater due to inflation. There's also been an increase in need for other services.

- The sentencing of the "Com Ed 4" is being delayed.

- A Chicago suburb has ordered about 160 migrants living there to move by the end of January.

- The body of a Springfield man found dead in a roadway last week has been identified.

Also,

- Betsy O'Brien joins us to preview the upcoming Springfield Muni season.