Midwest Wrestling Coalition presents Return of the Champions tomorrow evening.

By Brandon Davis
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:32 AM CST

The Front Row Network welcomes three competitors in tomorrow night's Return of the Champions show for Midwest Wrestling Coalition at ALTON WOOD RIVER SPORTSMAN CLUB in Godfrey, Illinois. Brandon chats with "The Ballistic" Brent Myers, 'The Rocket' Luke Anthony and "The Hobo" Bugs Moran. All three give Brandon their backgrounds in wrestling, career highlights and preview tomorrow night's show.

Doors open tomorrow evening at 4pm with bell time at 5pm. You can check out tickets at https://midwestwrestlingcoalition.com/tickets.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
