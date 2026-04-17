Statewide: The murder of Abraham Lincoln

President Abraham Lincoln was killed 161 years ago this week. The assassin, John Wilkes Booth, shot Lincoln as he and First Lady Mary Lincoln watched a play at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. On the 150th anniversary of the tragic event, the late author James Swanson told Renee Montagne what happened. On this episode, we revisit a pivotal moment in American history and travel to the scene of the crime.

Also:

* Trump Administration efforts to help farmers bring in foreign guest workers are gaining criticism.

* While protein is all the rage, we examine how much you really need.

* People in Illinois prisons say college programs have been life-changing for them. But when they get out, university admissions policies can make going back to school a challenge.

* Employees in one Illinois city recently had specialized training to spot cases of human trafficking.

* We talk with a transgender individual on why they chose central Illinois to call home.

* Charlie Schlenker introduces us to a typewriter poet.

Charlie Schlenker/WGLT Athena Pajer, seen here in Downtown Bloomington, tries to connect people with old technology and new words. She writes poetry on demand using typewriters.

* This Week in Illinois History recalls the Donner Party, which left Springfield and headed west, only to become a cautionary tale.

* Emily Hays reports 20 years after Chief Illiniwek was retired, the University of Illinois has yet to declare a replacement mascot.