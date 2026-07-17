© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide: The movement to divide Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:36 AM CDT

There is a growing interest to split Illinois and create a 51st state. What's behind the push?

More counties will have a ballot referendum on the issue this fall. But despite what many see as a way to break away from political control based in Chicago, the chances of success at secession are extremely slim. Connor O'Neill reports.

Also:

* Will Bauer tells us about new rules regulating the herbicide dicamba.

* As data center projects continue to be proposed across the country, it's not always easy for the public to figure out the details.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers a meteor shower.

* Randy Eccles talks with a pair of public historians about historic highways in Illinois. It's part of our Illinois 250 series.

* While many incarcerated individuals try to turn their lives around while in prison, they often carry visual reminders of their past: tattoos.

WBEZ Manuel Martinez

* Chris Bentley brings us a report from southern Illinois to find out what it's like to live and battle the Mississippi River.
Tags
Illinois StatewideIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories