Statewide: The movement to divide Illinois

There is a growing interest to split Illinois and create a 51st state. What's behind the push?

More counties will have a ballot referendum on the issue this fall. But despite what many see as a way to break away from political control based in Chicago, the chances of success at secession are extremely slim. Connor O'Neill reports.

Also:

* Will Bauer tells us about new rules regulating the herbicide dicamba.

* As data center projects continue to be proposed across the country, it's not always easy for the public to figure out the details.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers a meteor shower.

* Randy Eccles talks with a pair of public historians about historic highways in Illinois. It's part of our Illinois 250 series.

* While many incarcerated individuals try to turn their lives around while in prison, they often carry visual reminders of their past: tattoos.

WBEZ Manuel Martinez

* Chris Bentley brings us a report from southern Illinois to find out what it's like to live and battle the Mississippi River.