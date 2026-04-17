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Front Row Network

Brendan Hunt brings "The Movement You Need" home to Chicago

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published April 17, 2026 at 10:51 AM CDT
Brendan Hunt

Peanut Butter & Biscuits welcomes a very special guest this week—Brendan Hunt. That's right, Coach Beard himself!

A proud Chicago native, Brendan joins Craig and Jeremy to talk about bringing his one-man show, The Movement You Need, to Steppenwolf Theatre Company from April 19 through May 10. The show is a deeply personal, music-infused story that blends memoir, humor, and reflection—exploring Brendan’s journey growing up in Illinois and the moments that shaped him, all underscored by the enduring influence of The Beatles.

Craig and Jeremy dive into Brendan’s roots in the Midwest, how his early experiences connect directly to the themes of the show, and why The Movement You Need is such a meaningful project at this stage of his career. It’s a conversation full of heart, humor, and insight—offering fans a new perspective on the man behind Beard.

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
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