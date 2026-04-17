Brendan Hunt brings "The Movement You Need" home to Chicago

Peanut Butter & Biscuits welcomes a very special guest this week—Brendan Hunt. That's right, Coach Beard himself!

A proud Chicago native, Brendan joins Craig and Jeremy to talk about bringing his one-man show, The Movement You Need, to Steppenwolf Theatre Company from April 19 through May 10. The show is a deeply personal, music-infused story that blends memoir, humor, and reflection—exploring Brendan’s journey growing up in Illinois and the moments that shaped him, all underscored by the enduring influence of The Beatles.

Craig and Jeremy dive into Brendan’s roots in the Midwest, how his early experiences connect directly to the themes of the show, and why The Movement You Need is such a meaningful project at this stage of his career. It’s a conversation full of heart, humor, and insight—offering fans a new perspective on the man behind Beard.

