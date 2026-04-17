State Week: Court orders release and new trials for two of the ComEd 4

A federal appellate court ordered former Commonwealth Edison CEO Ann Pramaggiore and lobbyist Michael McClain, two members of the ComEd4, released this week and given new trials.

The decision comes nearly three years after their convictions on charges that involved what prosecutors called a bribery scheme involving ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. They argued those working for Commonwealth Edison hired people Madigan recommended in exchange for him helping with favorable legislation.

Attorneys for Madigan have also appealed his conviction.

We talk about the latest developments in the cases and remember the late House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, who died Thursday. A trailblazer, she spent 40 years in the Illinois legislature.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and retired Chicago Tribune reporter Ray Long, author of "The House That Madigan Built."

