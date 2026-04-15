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Two of the "ComEd 4" order released and given new trials | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published April 15, 2026 at 7:15 AM CDT
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First Listen for Wednesday, April 15, 2026

- An appeals court has ordered the release and new trials for the former Commonwealth Edison CEO and a longtime Springfield lobbyist, who was also a close confidant of ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The two were convicted of bribing Madigan.

- Gov. JB Pritzker is trying to convince Illinois realtors to get behind his housing initiative.

- Sangamon County residents have a few days left to apply to serve on the new mental health board.

- A statewide coalition rallied at the statehouse Tuesday, urging lawmakers to shore up food assistance as thousands of families could lose federal SNAP benefits next month.

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