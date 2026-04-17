Governor Pritzker defending Pope Leo XIV following reports of bomb threats against his brother | First Listen
- The New Lenox Police Department found no evidence of explosives at the Pope's brother's house following bomb threats
- Lawmakers are one step closer to making Governor JB Pritzker's plan to protect kids on social media a reality
- Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey is moving into a Chicago apartment
- The Illinois State Board of Education names the 2026 Teacher of the Year
- A pyrotechnic device utilized by NASA and manufactured in Downers Grove has been named the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois"