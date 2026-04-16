Jacksonville Rallies to Fight Alzheimer’s, Todd Lamison updates events

Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia touch thousands of families across central Illinois — and Jacksonville is stepping up to help.

On Community Voices, Todd Lamison of the Alzheimer’s Association shared details about two upcoming events designed to raise funds, build awareness and support families navigating dementia.

First up is a lively Trivia Night on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at Bogart’s in Jacksonville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with trivia beginning at 6. For $10 a person, teams (or individuals) can compete in seven rounds of questions, enjoy donated BBQ, and connect with neighbors — all while supporting a cause that affects nearly 70% of people diagnosed with dementia: Alzheimer’s disease. The event even weaves in educational “replacement questions” about Alzheimer’s, giving participants a chance to learn while they play.

On Thursday, April 30, the organization will host its official walk kickoff in partnership with the Jacksonville Chamber After Hours at The Hangout Bar and Grill from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event will feature interactive “empathy activities” that simulate some of the coordination and cognitive challenges people with dementia face — offering powerful perspective alongside networking and prizes.

Both events support the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 27. Funds raised go toward local education, support services, and research. Last year, the Jacksonville effort raised around $45,000, with hopes of topping $50,000 this year.

Anyone can participate — no donation required to walk. For information or support, the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline is 800-272-3900, and details are available at act.alz.org/Illinois.

Transcript pending.