© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Illinois is seeking a full-time multimedia journalist to co-host/produce/edit/report for a new daily, regional radio news hour with Sean Crawford. Click to apply.

Purple Coalition calling for change to Springfield's law enforcment and local government | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:22 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Members of the Purple Coalition are calling for change in how Black residents are treated, and want policy reform and transparency
  • Negotiations have failed to find a compromise as the strike among UIS tenured and tenured track faculty continues
  • Some Democratic lawmakers in Illinois want more oversight over hospitals to be better prepared in case they close
  • Road construction on Capitol Avenue at 5th Street in Springfield expected to get underway tomorrow
  • A chair used at Ford's Theatre, the night of Lincoln's assassination, has been donated to the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories