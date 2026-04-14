Purple Coalition calling for change to Springfield's law enforcment and local government | First Listen
- Members of the Purple Coalition are calling for change in how Black residents are treated, and want policy reform and transparency
- Negotiations have failed to find a compromise as the strike among UIS tenured and tenured track faculty continues
- Some Democratic lawmakers in Illinois want more oversight over hospitals to be better prepared in case they close
- Road construction on Capitol Avenue at 5th Street in Springfield expected to get underway tomorrow
- A chair used at Ford's Theatre, the night of Lincoln's assassination, has been donated to the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum