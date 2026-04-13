Federal threats to roll back customs enforcement at O'Hare could hurt Chicago's economy | First Listen
- Governor Pritzker says the DHS Secretary threat of removing customs agents will hurt Chicago's economy
- An effort in Springfield to create a millionaires' tax continues
- An effort by the governor to ban so-called junk fees on consumer goods is moving in Springfield
- American prairies are a threatened ecosystem
- The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is set to open in June, and tickets are going on sale soon