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Federal threats to roll back customs enforcement at O'Hare could hurt Chicago's economy | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:22 AM CDT
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  • Governor Pritzker says the DHS Secretary threat of removing customs agents will hurt Chicago's economy
  • An effort in Springfield to create a millionaires' tax continues
  • An effort by the governor to ban so-called junk fees on consumer goods is moving in Springfield
  • American prairies are a threatened ecosystem
  • The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is set to open in June, and tickets are going on sale soon
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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