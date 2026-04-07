Sangamon County Board expected to consider data center tonight | First Listen
- Data center proposal faces opposition due to environmental concerns, but also has proponents that say it will bring jobs and revenue for the county
- Another round of negotiations failed to produce an agreement to end the UIS faculty strike
- A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in an accident on Wabash Avenue in Springfield Monday night
- President Trump is trying to restrict who is eligible to vote by mail
- State lawmakers are considering creation of a program to pay for abortions for the uninsured and under-insured