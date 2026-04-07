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Sangamon County Board expected to consider data center tonight | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:31 AM CDT
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  • Data center proposal faces opposition due to environmental concerns, but also has proponents that say it will bring jobs and revenue for the county
  • Another round of negotiations failed to produce an agreement to end the UIS faculty strike
  • A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in an accident on Wabash Avenue in Springfield Monday night
  • President Trump is trying to restrict who is eligible to vote by mail
  • State lawmakers are considering creation of a program to pay for abortions for the uninsured and under-insured
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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