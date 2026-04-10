The Upcoming AIOW Color Me Holi 5k Run Walk will be happening in Washington Park

Jeff Williams:

Welcome to Community Voices. I'm your co-host Jeff Williams. And in the studio with me today is Ravneet Chhokar.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Chhokar.

Jeff Williams:

Chhokar. Okay, that's good. That's good. Okay. Ravneet, how's it going?

Ravneet Chhokar:

It's going well.

Jeff Williams:

Did I say that all correct?

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes.

Jeff Williams:

Did I?

Ravneet Chhokar:

You got it perfect.

Jeff Williams:

Yes. Okay, well, I have to, I check with everybody who comes in because I don't care what their name is. If it's Dave Smith, I'm like, did I say that right? I got to make sure because I'm.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Anyway, that's very respectful of you.

Jeff Williams:

I try to! So, what brings you in today?

Ravneet Chhokar:

I'm here representing the Asian Indian Women's Organization. Okay, I get to be their president. And so I'm representing them today.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, well, congratulations on the presidency. Nice.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Thank you. Thank you. It's been fun. Very, very motivating from what we do. I am very honored to have that role. We do a lot of fun things, and our goal really is to give back to the community. And we do that through fundraising. It's all based on volunteerism. We also focus on cultural exchange.

Jeff Williams:

So how can we get hold of you?

Ravneet Chhokar:

You should definitely follow us on Facebook.

Jeff Williams:

On Facebook, okay.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes, we have an Asian Indian Women's Organization page. And then we have the latest information out there. We try to be on top of the latest information on our Facebook page. And right now, we're promoting the AIWO Color Me Holi 5K Run. You get to learn about all the fun activities that'll be on the day of the event on our Facebook page. And then you could even forward those events and activities to your friends on Facebook. So, Facebook is the way to go.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, share them like that, yeah.

Ravneet Chhokar:

So, the Asian Indian Women's Organization, or the AIWO, was founded by our founding president, Mrs. Aruna Mathur, back in 1991. And since then, the organization has had many fundraisers and has donated to a lot of local nonprofit organizations here, such as St. John's Children's Hospital, Mercy Communities, Girls on the Run of Central Illinois Alzheimer's Association, and Share the Spirit Foundation, just to name a few. Last year, we had one of our record-breaking fundraisers for Compass for Kids.

Jeff Williams:

Oh yeah, Compass for Kids, with Christy Freeman over there! Okay, yep.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes, so we've been busy doing some good work in the community, and I’m so proud to be part of this organization. And today I'm here to spread the word for our upcoming event, which is called Color Me Holi 5K, run or walk. So, we have many options. You could come and do a 5K, 3K, or even just walk, or even just come and play the color play, the Holi. The goal really is to come together as a community and to celebrate spring. When we say Holi, Holi is an Indian festival of spring. Truly, spring represents color, togetherness, and new beginnings. So, it's a festival of colors, and it reminds us that life is meant to be lived vibrantly, joyfully, and most importantly, together. That's what we're trying to do with the event, and while we do that, we would be raising funds for a local nonprofit organization called the Motherland Community Project. It was founded by Yves Domin. He's a National Guard as well, and when he's not doing... that, he volunteers at the Motherland Community Project. He has founded this organization. He's very passionate about doing some work for our Springfield neighborhoods. And the way the organization works is to acquire vacant lands and transform those lands into urban farms to grow fresh food to meet the needs of the community.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, I love it. That's awesome.

Ravneet Chhokar:

And it's about the growing season for them. We have spring. Spring's already here, and in summer they really pick it up. But because their organization is 100% volunteer run, they have certain limitations and we're just trying to be there for them.

Jeff Williams:

Sure. And that's like all local, like a local.

Ravneet Chhokar:

It's a local Springfield-based organization. I believe it's about 7 years old. So, they're still picking up. And we are very proud to be doing this with them.

Jeff Williams:

I love it.

Ravneet Chhokar:

And so far, they have had a very vibrant community garden established. It's called the Lewis Martin Garden on 16th Street here in Springfield.

Jeff Williams:

On 16th Street, okay.

Ravneet Chhokar:

So, what their challenges was that these areas or these vacant lots, they were not as safe, not as clean, trashed at times. So, they literally start from (things like) cleaning up the trash to making it clean and providing the garden beds and then comes the challenges of providing water for the gardens throughout the summer season or the growing season. So, one of the projects that they are trying to do is they have acquired 2 new lots, newer lots, and they need water access to those two new lots. And this is where We have taken it as a challenge to try to help them out. So hopefully the funds raised from the event would help them get some water lines to those newer lots.

Jeff Williams:

Do you know where the two other…. the newer lots are?

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes, they are in a similar area.

Jeff Williams:

Okay, gotcha.

Ravneet Chhokar:

I believe in 20th Street, if I remember it right, somewhere over there. We did do a site visit with them, and that gave us a good idea of what their issues were or challenges were. We're still learning, but they are definitely doing a lot for the community. And it's not just about planting the plants. They're also trying to educate those residents about fresh food. And empowering them.

Jeff Williams:

Empowering them, absolutely, where they can feel that. And then in a way, so people in the community can take part if they want, right? They're able to come and volunteer or help with it. Yes.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Coming back to the day of the event, this is just knowing about the Motherland Community Project and their challenges. If you want to come out to support them, That's really the goal. But we have tried to make it fun while you do that. We're very fortunate that this whole thing falls on Earth Day weekend. It makes it fun. Because the city of Springfield is also celebrating Earth Day, the same weekend. It's a double cost for us.

Jeff Williams:

It's a nice time.

Ravneet Chhokar:

It's a nice time it falls just at the right time. So, what we believe is this time when you do the color play 5K run with us, You're not only running for a 5K, you will be running for an impact to the community. You will be supporting spaces where fresh food is grown, where you will be supporting neighborhood connection. You'll be supporting children who are able to learn about sustainability. and empowering them to be able to grow their own food, to have access to fresh food. Our mantra for this year for the Color Me Holi event is every splash of color on the day would represent hope. Every step forward on the day would support greener spaces. And every smile that day that we see on our participants would strengthen our community even more. We really hope that people come out on the day, April 25th at 9 a.m. at Washington Park to come celebrate this togetherness, this hope, this... joy with us, with the Asian Indian Women's Organization who are putting a lot of effort. We have about 50 women volunteers who have been putting our heart and soul into making this event fun for you. Having said that, at the event, you will have Bollywood Zumba, you will have henna tattoos, you will have mandala art for the kids, you will have a kids station, art station for the kids, and not to mention our fusion Indian food.

Jeff Williams:

Nice.

Ravneet Chhokar:

And there's another surprise which you will get to see when you come.

Jeff Williams:

Oh! Another surprise. Okay. I like it! Once again, we're in the studio with Ravneet Chhokar talking to us about the AIWO Color Me Holly 5K Run Walk, which will be in Washington Park on April 25th, 2026. 9 A.m. is the start time. That's correct.

Ravneet Chhokar:

So we really hope that our community will join us to run for color, run for the community, benefiting the Motherland Community Projects this Earth Day weekend, April 25th.

Jeff Williams:

Love it, love it. So, can you tell me a little more of the history of Holi, of the festival?

Ravneet Chhokar:

So Holi is the festival of colors in India. It's an event that's celebrated in spring, represents spring, Lots.

Jeff Williams:

Of colors, usually.

Ravneet Chhokar:

The colors basically represent new beginnings. It represents spring in general; a celebration filled with joy and inclusivity.

Jeff Williams:

This is open to all ages, right? Anybody can come.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes, anybody can come. We welcome everybody. We do have kids who are also registered. We have, you know, people, I would say up to 99. We have a good variety of ages. And in fact, on the day of the event, we will be giving out awards to winners. We will be giving out medals. And That'll be on age groups. Okay, yeah, so yes, any age is welcome. On the point of inclusivity, we have it made open to 5K, 3K, or just walk. So, if you are a true runner, you can come and do the 5K. If you want to run with your kids, you could do the 3K. That's what I'm doing. And then if you want to just enjoy the colors, you enroll yourself or register yourself just for the color play or the holy play. We're very, we're trying to accommodate anybody and everybody.

Jeff Williams:

And this is something you might not know yet, but so will the whole... run and walk be included inside of Washington Park.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes, it is.

Jeff Williams:

Okay, that's kind of nice too. So, just so people aren't going up and out into a neighborhood and back, they know it'll all be within the safe space of the Washington Park area. Once again, in the studio, we've got Ravneet Chhokar in here talking about the festival they'll have coming up, sponsored by the Asian Indian Women's Organization, correct?

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes, and we do have a lot of our community members who are supporting us, who are helping us make the event a success. For example, for our kids art station, we have things donated by the Springfield Art Association to help us entertain the kids who will be attending the event. Our members, they will be there to help kids. learn and do a mini project while there with Mandala Art. Our members would be helping out with henna tattoos, which is an art in itself. Soome of our members are very talented and they would be doing that. And this is all part of the event registration fee. There's no surprise that once you're there and you want to take advantage of any of these things which are listed on our flyers. It's all included as a part of the event. There will be Bollywood Zumba, which you get to enjoy at the end of the run. And then of course, there's YMCA who are supporting us with their Zumba. So, there are different organizations in the community who are all out there supporting us. We're all there to raise some funds for the Motherland Community Projects. We're doing a wonderful job for our Springfield community.

Jeff Williams:

Thank you very much, Ravneet, for coming in and talking to us about this event that's going to be going on. It sounds like it's going to be good. for the whole community. It's kind of nice that it also involves urban gardening in a way, right? Oh, and how people can get a hold of registration online.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Yes, so that is the most important part for the month before the event. I am glad we're talking about that. Yes. So To register, you would go on, you could go to the AIWO website and we have a link to that takes you to the run registration, or you could go to the runsignup.com. page and you could find the Color Me Holi 5K run. We could include the link on the NPR website as well.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, we can, yes, I'll have it where it's on the website. So that's also, it can go to the Asian Indian Women's Organization or.

Ravneet Chhokar:

To the run itself too.

Jeff Williams:

The website or the run itself and either way they'd be.

Ravneet Chhokar:

And I have tried to talk a bit about the Motherland Community Project and I'm sure I have not covered all the wonderful things that they have done. So when you go go to the Run website. You do get to check them out through their links. Their website is linked on the Run website, so you could learn more about the Motherland Community Project if that makes you feel more connected to the cause. And on the Run website, you also... have access to the Asian Indian Women's Organization. So you get to, you can learn more about both organizations and check out all the wonderful work that they are doing. for the Springfield community.

Jeff Williams:

All right. Well, Ravneet, thank you very, very much for coming in.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Thank you for having me. I had a great time talking to you.

Jeff Williams:

Right on. Hope it wasn't too scary.

Ravneet Chhokar:

It wasn't scary. You have a very professional setup here, so that's great.

Jeff Williams:

All right, thanks a lot.

Ravneet Chhokar:

Thank you so much. We look forward to having people come join us on April 25th at Washington Park at 9 A.m. Run for color, run for the community. Thank you so much.

Jeff Williams:

Community Voices is events you might have missed and conversations with neighbors, artists, and area businesspeople. Suggest a guest or comment at communityvoices@nprillinois.org. Get to know your neighbors with Community Voices at noon and 10 P.m. and on demand at nprillinois.org.