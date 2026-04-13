Early lung cancer screening can save your life, call 844-ALA-LUNG

April’s National Cancer Control Month is a powerful reminder that early detection saves lives—especially when it comes to lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. In a recent Community Voices interview, Dr. Juanita Mora of the American Lung Association emphasized that screening is key: catching cancer early dramatically improves survival rates.

Dr. Juanita Mora / Lung.org

Each year, about 225,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer, and more than half will die from it. Smoking remains the biggest risk factor, but emerging threats like vaping and environmental exposures—including radon gas and air pollutants—are growing concerns. Many symptoms, such as a persistent cough, fatigue, or shortness of breath, are subtle and often ignored until the disease has advanced.

John Anderson, a lung cancer survivor, shared how an unexpected scan revealed an aggressive tumor that led to the removal of his left lung. Thanks to biomarker testing and targeted treatment, he is alive today. His story underscores both the danger of late detection and the promise of modern medicine.

Free screening programs are now available, targeting high-risk individuals—particularly those aged 50–80 with a history of smoking. These quick, painless CT scans can mean the difference between life and death.

The message is clear: don’t wait for symptoms. Screening, awareness, and access to care can transform outcomes—and save lives.

Transcription pending.