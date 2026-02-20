Front Row Classics celebrates the life and legacy of Desi Arnaz

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back Kate Luckinbill. Brandon and Kate are discussing the newly expanded edition of her grandfather, Desi Arnaz's, memoir. "A Book: The Outspoken Memoirs of the Man Who “Loved Lucy”―and Revolutionized Television" gives invaluable insight into the humor and heart of one of the true pioneers in the entertainment industry. Brandon and Kate discuss the trauma Desi experienced as child and his immigration to the U.S. They also chat about his zest for life and love of storytelling.

"A Book: The Outspoken Memoirs of the Man Who “Loved Lucy”―and Revolutionized Television" with exclusive new material and commentary from Lucie Arnaz is available February 24th from Running Press wherever books are sold.

Kate Luckinbill has spent her life surrounded by show business and that guided her initial foray into acting. She graduated from the University of Miami Theatre Conservatory with a BFA and went on to write and perform her own one-woman show, Love, or Lack Thereof. After retiring from the stage at 25, Kate took another path, into the corporate world as a creative recruiter for the Fortune 50 and working with Snapchat, Amazon, Minecraft, and more. She has since found the balance of both worlds, working with her mother, Lucie, to maintain the Arnaz/Ball/Luckinbill legacies and estates, while also creating media such as a live audio production of an episode of The Twilight Zone. She has one beautiful son, Jeffrey Dodge.

