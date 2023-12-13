Illinois to stop enforcement of law targeting crisis pregnancy centers | First Listen
First Listen for December 13, 2023:
* A rare win in Illinois for the anti-abortion movement. Crisis pregnancy centers, which don't refer for the procedure and some say are deceptive, will be allowed to continue operations.
* Illinois lawmakers will work again next month on rules to govern the new assault weapons ban.
* The NAACP state president, who is from Springfield, is under scrutiny over comments regarding migrants.
* The FBI warns for the public to stay vigilant during the holidays as the Israel-Hamas war continu