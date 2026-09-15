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Illinois House Republicans want stronger ethics laws following a recent harassment complaint investigation | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:21 AM CDT
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  • GOP State Representative Patrick Windhorst says the Legislative Inspector General needs subpoena power
  • President Donald Trump is again endorsing Republican Darren Bailey for Illinois Governor
  • Chicago's mayor has announced he is running for re-election.
  • Health officials in the Chicago area are warning about a growing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin
  • A minor earthquake in southern Illinois on Monday morning
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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