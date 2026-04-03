© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Illinois is seeking a full-time multimedia journalist to co-host/produce/edit/report for a new daily, regional radio news hour with Sean Crawford. Click to apply.

UIS faculty planning to strike today | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 3, 2026 at 6:20 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The union says after months of negotiations little progress has been made on issues like salary
  • Republican lawmakers want property tax relief but through a millionaires' tax
  • A proposed large data center could be considered at the next Sangamon County Board meeting
  • A proposal to create a new criminal offense called child torture passed a committee last week
  • Congressman Eric Sorenson is pushing back on proposed funding for the war in Iran
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories