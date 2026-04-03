UIS faculty planning to strike today | First Listen
- The union says after months of negotiations little progress has been made on issues like salary
- Republican lawmakers want property tax relief but through a millionaires' tax
- A proposed large data center could be considered at the next Sangamon County Board meeting
- A proposal to create a new criminal offense called child torture passed a committee last week
- Congressman Eric Sorenson is pushing back on proposed funding for the war in Iran