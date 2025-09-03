Most of Illinois' Congressional Democrats urging President Trump to keep troops out of Chicago | First Listen
- The Democrats signed a strongly worded letter to the President
- Illinois' top attorney ready to take the Trump administration to court over possibly deploying National Guard troops to Chicago
- The ACLU of Illinois is calling for a closer study of license plate reading cameras
- Illinois State Police report another crash involving a squad car during a traffic stop
- Communities aren't allowed to issue students tickets as a form of school-based discipline