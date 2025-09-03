© 2025 NPR Illinois
Most of Illinois' Congressional Democrats urging President Trump to keep troops out of Chicago | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:14 AM CDT
  • The Democrats signed a strongly worded letter to the President
  • Illinois' top attorney ready to take the Trump administration to court over possibly deploying National Guard troops to Chicago
  • The ACLU of Illinois is calling for a closer study of license plate reading cameras
  • Illinois State Police report another crash involving a squad car during a traffic stop
  • Communities aren't allowed to issue students tickets as a form of school-based discipline
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
