Some Illinois veterans concerned about President Trump's moves with the National Guard | First Listen
- State Representative and Marine Corps veterans Stephani Kifowit says the governor hasn't asked for help
- Illinois suburban lawmakers aren't happy about the possible use of a naval base as part of a deportation campaign
- The University of Illinois College of Medicine is under investigation for anti-semitism on campus
- Democratic Congressman Eric Sorenson is concerned about the Trump administration's action at the Social Security Administration