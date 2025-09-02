© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Illinois veterans concerned about President Trump's moves with the National Guard | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published September 2, 2025 at 8:44 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • State Representative and Marine Corps veterans Stephani Kifowit says the governor hasn't asked for help
  • Illinois suburban lawmakers aren't happy about the possible use of a naval base as part of a deportation campaign
  • The University of Illinois College of Medicine is under investigation for anti-semitism on campus
  • Democratic Congressman Eric Sorenson is concerned about the Trump administration's action at the Social Security Administration
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Related Stories