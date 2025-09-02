Trooper unhurt in accident after a driver fails to move over

Illinois State Police said another crash happened this week involving a squad car parked along an interstate.

The accident occurred Sept. 2 at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Interstate 55 south at milepost 217 in Livingston County. ISP said the trooper was handling a previous crash when their squad car was struck by a driver who failed to move over.

The trooper was parked in the right lane behind a disabled vehicle and had emergency lights activated. A Chevrolet Express van failed to move over and struck the rear driver side of the trooper’s squad car.

The trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash but reported no injuries. The squad car was towed from the scene due to disabling damage sustained from the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 59-year-old Samuel Gomez of Omaha, NE, was charged with Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a Scott’s Law/Move Over Law violation.

In 2025, Illinois State Police said troopers have been involved in ten Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2024, there were 27 with 12 troopers injured and one death.

“Scott’s Law” in Illinois requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

