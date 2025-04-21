© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi among those considering a run for U.S. Senate | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:55 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi spent some time last week talking to Cook County Democrats
  • Illinois treats the most out-of-state patients seeking abortions in the country
  • Some central Illinois schools have taken steps to ban phone use in school, even before the state considers wide restrictions
  • A new study from Northwestern University finds people can still be persuaded on political issues by ordinary citizens
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories