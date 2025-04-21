Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi among those considering a run for U.S. Senate | First Listen
- Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi spent some time last week talking to Cook County Democrats
- Illinois treats the most out-of-state patients seeking abortions in the country
- Some central Illinois schools have taken steps to ban phone use in school, even before the state considers wide restrictions
- A new study from Northwestern University finds people can still be persuaded on political issues by ordinary citizens