© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about federal funding of public media stations like NPR Illinois at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org #ProtectMyPublicMedia

Education advocates are calling for Illinois to step up its commitment | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published March 24, 2025 at 8:09 AM CDT
  • As the Trump administration dismantles the Department of Education, there's a call for Illinois to increase its support for education funding and supports
  • A coalition of Black-led nonprofit organizations is calling on legislators to expand state investment in Black communities
  • Springfield Public Schools considering eliminating Scope because it runs a deficit, but will offer alternatives
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin mulling over whether he will run again
  • Governor JB Pritzker's proposal to allow community colleges to offer four year programs in some high-demand fields has hit a roadblock
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Related Stories