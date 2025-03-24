Education advocates are calling for Illinois to step up its commitment | First Listen
- As the Trump administration dismantles the Department of Education, there's a call for Illinois to increase its support for education funding and supports
- A coalition of Black-led nonprofit organizations is calling on legislators to expand state investment in Black communities
- Springfield Public Schools considering eliminating Scope because it runs a deficit, but will offer alternatives
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin mulling over whether he will run again
- Governor JB Pritzker's proposal to allow community colleges to offer four year programs in some high-demand fields has hit a roadblock