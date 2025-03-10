© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois' Attorney General joins a lawsuit to halt mass federal government layoffs | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 10, 2025 at 8:42 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Kwame Raoul one of 20 attorneys general seeking a temporary restraining order over the mass layoffs by the federal government
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health says there's been a drop in the amount of overdose deaths
  • Groups that provide financial support for those seeking abortions say a "funding crisis" is unfolding
  • The Holocaust Museum and Education Center is temporarily closing
  • The Illinois EPA has announced nearly $3 million for the City of Springfield to replace lead service lines
  • A proposal at the Illinois statehouse would give working mothers up to a 30-minute paid break to pump breastmilk and breastfeed
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
