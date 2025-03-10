Illinois' Attorney General joins a lawsuit to halt mass federal government layoffs | First Listen
- Kwame Raoul one of 20 attorneys general seeking a temporary restraining order over the mass layoffs by the federal government
- The Illinois Department of Public Health says there's been a drop in the amount of overdose deaths
- Groups that provide financial support for those seeking abortions say a "funding crisis" is unfolding
- The Holocaust Museum and Education Center is temporarily closing
- The Illinois EPA has announced nearly $3 million for the City of Springfield to replace lead service lines
- A proposal at the Illinois statehouse would give working mothers up to a 30-minute paid break to pump breastmilk and breastfeed