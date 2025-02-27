© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Supreme Court declines to take up a "Bubble Zone" case and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:27 AM CST
  • The court declined to hear the challenge to a 2023 Carbondale ordinance
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is demanding the Trump administration release nearly two billion dollars in federal funding
  • The National School Lunch Program could see cuts that would greatly impact students in the Midwest and Great Plains
  • The Illinois State Board of Education is not asking schools to stop DEI programs
  • Two women who did in an car crash outside of Springfield over the weekend are identified
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
