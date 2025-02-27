The Supreme Court declines to take up a "Bubble Zone" case and more top stories | First Listen
- The court declined to hear the challenge to a 2023 Carbondale ordinance
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is demanding the Trump administration release nearly two billion dollars in federal funding
- The National School Lunch Program could see cuts that would greatly impact students in the Midwest and Great Plains
- The Illinois State Board of Education is not asking schools to stop DEI programs
- Two women who did in an car crash outside of Springfield over the weekend are identified