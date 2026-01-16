© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: The Chicago Bears game plan for a new stadium

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRick Pearson
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:44 AM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The Chicago Bears success on the field this season has yet to translate into the team getting what it wants for a new stadium. The team has eyed Arlington Heights, and even northwest Indiana, for potential new homes. But Illinois lawmakers have yet to agree on tax breaks, infrastructure improvements and debt still owed on Soldier Field.

We talk about a U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of an Illinois Republican congressman and key primary races for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination and the GOP race for governor.

The panel also remembers former journalist and gubernatorial aide Dan Egler.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Rick Pearson
See stories by Rick Pearson
Related Stories