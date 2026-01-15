Springfield Clinic names new CEO

The Springfield Clinic Board of Directors has named a new Chief Executive Officer.

Rebecca Birenbaum was selected following a national search. Birenbaum becomes the eighth CEO in the Clinic’s 86-year history starting March 16.

“Rebecca is a collaborative and strategic leader dedicated to high-quality, community-based health care,” said Dr. Chris Wottowa, MD, Chairman of the Board. “She brings a proven record in strategic planning, physician engagement and team building, with a leadership style that is both patient-focused and accountable.”

Over the past seven years, Birenbaum has served as Chief Operating Officer at Vancouver Clinic, the largest independent, physician-owned multispecialty medical practice group in the northwest. It has more than 580 clinicians, 2,000 employees and 20 locations.

Birenbaum takes over for Jen Boyer who was appointed acting CEO in December 2024 following Ray Williams’ retirement. Boyer will transition to Chief Operating Officer.

“Jen’s exceptional operational expertise, financial insight and unwavering dedication have been pivotal in guiding the Clinic through a period of transition. The Board extends its sincere appreciation for her impactful contributions, which have established a strong foundation for continued excellence and future growth,” said Wottowa.

Birenbaum received her Juris Doctorate from Lewis & Clark Law School, her Master of Business Administration from American University and her Bachelor of Arts from Earlham College.

“I look forward to serving as Springfield Clinic’s next CEO and partnering to lead a physician-owned organization dedicated to clinical excellence, remaining independent and caring for its employees, clinicians and the community,” Birenbaum said. “Springfield Clinic is poised to navigate the challenging health care arena and continue its commitment to improving health outcomes and providing exceptional value to those we care for.”