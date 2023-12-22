Springfield Clinic reaches agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield

Springfield Clinic will again be part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois network. It was June 2021 when the two sides ended that relationship, leaving many with the state's largest insurer scrambling to access specialists and other services, often out of town and at higher costs.

“Springfield Clinic and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois have agreed to a new five-year agreement that will allow patients/members to return to in-network status at Springfield Clinic beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. Patients who wish to establish in-network care should call Springfield Clinic during normal business hours to schedule an appointment after Dec. 26,” the clinic said in a statement released to the media.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is glad to have Springfield Clinic back in our network starting January 1, as part of an agreement that preserves access to quality health care for our members and employer groups,” a company spokesperson said. “The Clinic has more than 650 well-respected medical professionals who once again are part of our network of more than 130,000 providers across Illinois.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois said anybody with questions can call the number on the back of their insurance card starting the first of the year.

