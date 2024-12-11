A change at the top for Springfield Clinic

Springfield Clinic CEO Ray Williams will retire at the end of the year. He’s been in that role for eight years.

“Making the decision to retire was not easy, but my family must come first at this stage of life,” Williams said. “It has been an incredible honor to serve as Springfield Clinic’s CEO, working alongside such talented and dedicated physicians and professionals. Together, we’ve built a stronger organization, and I’m confident that Springfield Clinic is well-positioned for a bright future.”

According to the Clinic, Williams oversaw milestones including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution of a major insurance dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and implementation of a new electronic health record.

A successor has been named. Jen Boyer will serve as Acting CEO, effective Jan. 1. Boyer was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer. She has over 27 years of health care experience, including more than a decade with Springfield Clinic.

“I am deeply honored to take on this role during such an important time for Springfield Clinic,” Boyer said. “Ray’s leadership has been inspiring, and I will continue to build on his vision while ensuring our patients receive the exceptional care they expect and deserve.”

Boyer began as a volunteer at a local hospital as a student and evolved into a career that has included work in public health and emergency room leadership. She joined Springfield Clinic in 2012 as a nurse navigator, rising to the role of Senior Vice President of Operations before her current appointment.

The Clinic’s Board of Directors will conduct a national search for a permanent CEO in the coming months. During this period, it said Boyer will work closely with the leadership team to ensure continuity and maintain the organization’s momentum.

