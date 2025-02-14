© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Illinois poultry owners not allowed to sell or show their birds right now | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 14, 2025 at 8:39 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois Department of Agriculture aims to prevent the avian flu by banning poultry owners from selling or showing their birds
  • The jury foreman in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial discusses the verdict
  • An analysis from the Associated Press looks at where violent prisoners were transferred following the closure of their prisons
  • Illinois recorded more than $2 billion in cannabis sales in 2024
  • U of I Urbana Champaign vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion is optimistic about his department's future
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
