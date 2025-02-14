Illinois poultry owners not allowed to sell or show their birds right now | First Listen
- The Illinois Department of Agriculture aims to prevent the avian flu by banning poultry owners from selling or showing their birds
- The jury foreman in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial discusses the verdict
- An analysis from the Associated Press looks at where violent prisoners were transferred following the closure of their prisons
- Illinois recorded more than $2 billion in cannabis sales in 2024
- U of I Urbana Champaign vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion is optimistic about his department's future