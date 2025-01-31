© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Chicago leaders pushing back against the President's targeting of Latino communities | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 31, 2025 at 7:40 AM CST
  • Political leaders in Chicago fighting President Trump's targeting of Latino communities
  • U of I President Tim Killeen says he is not using the term DEI anymore because he no longer knows what it means
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says his and other governors' conversation with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was productive and lively
  • Springfield native Andre Iguodala will be honored by the NBA's Golden State Warriors
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
