Chicago leaders pushing back against the President's targeting of Latino communities | First Listen
- Political leaders in Chicago fighting President Trump's targeting of Latino communities
- U of I President Tim Killeen says he is not using the term DEI anymore because he no longer knows what it means
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says his and other governors' conversation with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was productive and lively
- Springfield native Andre Iguodala will be honored by the NBA's Golden State Warriors