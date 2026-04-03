State Week: The data center debate

Data centers are considered the backbone of the internet, providing processing power for technology like AI and cloud computing. But they are also controversial.

While they tout jobs and increased property tax revenue, others warn of environmental concerns and higher utility rates.

On this episode, we discuss data centers and how Illinois lawmakers are considering guardrails for the projects.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Illinois Times reporter Dilpreet Raju and Capitol News Illinois reporter Nikoel Hytrek.