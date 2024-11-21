© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RSVP for THANK YOU FEST Nov. 26

Illinois legislators debating how to stop drugs from getting into state prisons | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 21, 2024 at 7:08 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois lawmakers have differing ideas on how to curb drugs from getting into state prisons
  • Jurors in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial are expected to hear more testimony today from a no-work Commonwealth Edison contractor
  • Springfield police were called to Lanphier High School Wednesday for a fight between two students
  • A suspect shot and killed in what is being called a home invasion has been identified
  • IDOT reminding drivers of some safety tips during winter weather
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories