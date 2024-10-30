Former lead attorney for Commonwealth Edison testifies in Madigan trial | First Listen
- Former lead attorney for Commonwealth Edison testifies in Madigan trial
- Champaign County Clerk's office is urging the public to follow election rules
- Millions of Americans say they lose sleep over politics
- A retired Illinois National Guard member has pleaded guilty to charges for participating in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot
- Interstate 74 east of Urbana closed for a while Tuesday due to a large grassfire
- Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson remains jailed after his arrest in the death of Sonya Massey this summer