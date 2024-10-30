© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Former lead attorney for Commonwealth Edison testifies in Madigan trial | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 30, 2024 at 7:18 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Former lead attorney for Commonwealth Edison testifies in Madigan trial
  • Champaign County Clerk's office is urging the public to follow election rules
  • Millions of Americans say they lose sleep over politics
  • A retired Illinois National Guard member has pleaded guilty to charges for participating in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot
  • Interstate 74 east of Urbana closed for a while Tuesday due to a large grassfire
  • Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson remains jailed after his arrest in the death of Sonya Massey this summer
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
