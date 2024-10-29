The Democratic Party of Illinois hopes to flip some house seats this election | First Listen
- The Democratic Party of Illinois hopes to flip some house seats this election
- An Illinois man awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for Valor
- A former student who broke into a St. Louis school killing a teacher and student in 2022 had more targets, according to a lengthy report
- More federal money approved for Springfield's Rail Improvement Project
- A ferry that provides transportation in southern Illinois across the Ohio River will stop operating on the weekends