The Democratic Party of Illinois hopes to flip some house seats this election | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 29, 2024 at 7:12 AM CDT
  • The Democratic Party of Illinois hopes to flip some house seats this election
  • An Illinois man awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for Valor
  • A former student who broke into a St. Louis school killing a teacher and student in 2022 had more targets, according to a lengthy report
  • More federal money approved for Springfield's Rail Improvement Project
  • A ferry that provides transportation in southern Illinois across the Ohio River will stop operating on the weekends
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
