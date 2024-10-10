© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury selection continues in the federal corruption trial of Michael Madigan | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:27 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Jury selection continues in the federal corruption trial of Michael Madigan
  • Concerns raised at the Sangamon County Board meeting about allegations against Riverton's police chief
  • Sangamon County is facing a lawsuit related to a chase that resulted in a man's death
  • The state of Illinois rakes in $2 billion from gambling last year
  • Sixty percent of Illinois teachers considering leaving the profession
  • Illinois public transit agencies can now apply for state funding to swap diesel-fueled buses with electric ones
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories