Jury selection continues in the federal corruption trial of Michael Madigan | First Listen

- Jury selection continues in the federal corruption trial of Michael Madigan
- Concerns raised at the Sangamon County Board meeting about allegations against Riverton's police chief
- Sangamon County is facing a lawsuit related to a chase that resulted in a man's death
- The state of Illinois rakes in $2 billion from gambling last year
- Sixty percent of Illinois teachers considering leaving the profession
- Illinois public transit agencies can now apply for state funding to swap diesel-fueled buses with electric ones