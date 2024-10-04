© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study shows abortion providers are dealing with high levels of moral distress | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:18 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Study shows abortion providers are dealing with high levels of moral distress
  • A new state of Illinois program is spending 75 million dollars to help people who are evicted from their homes
  • The Illinois Supreme Court rules the Illinois State Police can revoke a FOID card once someone's been charged with a felony
  • Springfield Police getting money to combat retail crime
  • The argument of herd immunity vs. vaccines
  • Students for Justice in Palestine is no longer allowed to operate as a student organization at UIUC
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories