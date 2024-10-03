© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
A federal judge declines to throw out part of Madigan's corruption indictment | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:42 AM CDT
  • A federal judge declines to throw out part of Madigan's corruption indictment
  • Democratic Congressman Eric Sorenson says he'll support a farm bill that does not include measures to reduce greenhouse gas emission, but he still hopes to see those measures get passed
  • Illinois State Police teaming up with Google and Waze on "Move Over" law
  • Two people face charges in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old on Sunday night in Peoria
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
