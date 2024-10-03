A federal judge declines to throw out part of Madigan's corruption indictment | First Listen
- A federal judge declines to throw out part of Madigan's corruption indictment
- Democratic Congressman Eric Sorenson says he'll support a farm bill that does not include measures to reduce greenhouse gas emission, but he still hopes to see those measures get passed
- Illinois State Police teaming up with Google and Waze on "Move Over" law
- Two people face charges in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old on Sunday night in Peoria