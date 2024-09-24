© 2024 NPR Illinois
Illinois' Attorney General wants the Surgeon General to warn teens about social media | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:23 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois' Attorney General wants the Surgeon General to warn teens about social media
  • Proponents of an Illinois law that bans assault-style weapons say they're confident the law will withstand its most recent challenge
  • Cybersecurity researchers found vulnerabilities earlier this year in voter registration databases holding personal information
  • New data shows food inflation did slow in August
