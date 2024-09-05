© 2024 NPR Illinois
HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

Families who used a Carlinville funeral home waiting for answers they may never get | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:17 AM CDT
  • Families who used a Carlinville funeral home waiting for answers they may never get
  • The University of Illinois is unique in pursuing "mob action" felonies against this spring's pro-Palestine protesters
  • The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday night
  • A federal judge has rejected Illinois' bid to end court oversight of its disability services
