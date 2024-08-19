© 2024 NPR Illinois
A Chicago-based organization hoping to raise funds during the Democratic National Convention | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:55 AM CDT
  • A Chicago-based organization hoping to raise funds during the Democratic National Convention
  • Organizers of the Democratic National Convention have a plan to lower the carbon footprint
  • Governor Pritzker has signed a law prohibit landlords statewide from taking retaliatory action against tenants who complain
  • A new law ensures public university and community college employees receive their pay and benefits, even if campus is closed for a winter emergency
  • The Illinois State Board of Education is launching a campaign to recruit more teachers
  • A measure to aid journalism signed into law in Illinois
  • The head of an environmental advocacy group says it may be possible to get more funding to municipalities for lead pipe removal
