Sangamon County Sheriff releases Deputy Sean Grayson's personnel file | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 2, 2024 at 7:14 AM CDT
  • Sangamon County Sheriff releases Deputy Sean Grayson's personnel file
  • Sheriff Jack Campbell says there was nothing in his records that would preclude him from being hired
  • 9-1-1 calls show the mother of Sonya Massey called police for help with her daughter less than 24 hours before Massey was killed
  • The union suing Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch is responding after the speaker's attempt to get the lawsuit thrown out
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
