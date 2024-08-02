Sangamon County Sheriff releases Deputy Sean Grayson's personnel file | First Listen
- Sangamon County Sheriff releases Deputy Sean Grayson's personnel file
- Sheriff Jack Campbell says there was nothing in his records that would preclude him from being hired
- 9-1-1 calls show the mother of Sonya Massey called police for help with her daughter less than 24 hours before Massey was killed
- The union suing Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch is responding after the speaker's attempt to get the lawsuit thrown out