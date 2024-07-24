© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Department of Justice will investigate the Sonya Massey shooting | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 24, 2024 at 8:29 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The Department of Justice will investigate the Sonya Massey shooting
  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says despite the changes at the top of he ticket, he is vowing the Democratic National Convention will be smooth
  • State and federal officials sign an agreement for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, a high tech barrier to keep invasive carp at bay
  • The area surrounding Chicago's United Center would be transformed into a year round entertainment center under a new plan
  • A Black bear keeps making appearances in Southern Illinois
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories