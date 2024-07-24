The Department of Justice will investigate the Sonya Massey shooting | First Listen
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says despite the changes at the top of he ticket, he is vowing the Democratic National Convention will be smooth
- State and federal officials sign an agreement for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, a high tech barrier to keep invasive carp at bay
- The area surrounding Chicago's United Center would be transformed into a year round entertainment center under a new plan
- A Black bear keeps making appearances in Southern Illinois