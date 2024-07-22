Bodycam footage expected to be released today in the shooting death of Sonya Massey | First Listen
- Bodycam footage from the shooting death of Sonya Massey will be released today
- Springfield police are investigating a shooting of two people in the 2100 block of South 15th Street early Sunday
- Republican Illinois Congressman Darrin Lahood says the head of the Secret Service needs to step down
- The majority of Illinois' Congressional delegation are backing Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee this fall
- Northwestern University police arrested and charged four educators this month for allegedly obstructing justice during the pro-Palestinian campus encampment