© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bodycam footage expected to be released today in the shooting death of Sonya Massey | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 22, 2024 at 8:12 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Bodycam footage from the shooting death of Sonya Massey will be released today
  • Springfield police are investigating a shooting of two people in the 2100 block of South 15th Street early Sunday
  • Republican Illinois Congressman Darrin Lahood says the head of the Secret Service needs to step down
  • The majority of Illinois' Congressional delegation are backing Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee this fall
  • Northwestern University police arrested and charged four educators this month for allegedly obstructing justice during the pro-Palestinian campus encampment
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories