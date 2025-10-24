Testimony during Sean Grayson's trial addresses Sonya Massey's survival chances | First Listen
- A forensic scientist Massey had a chance of survival if someone was able to stop the bleeding in time
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker offers condolences to Darren Bailey after Bailey's son and multiple family members died in a helicopter crash
- A former Illinois Department of Public Health Director who filled a similar role in Maine is running for governor of that state
- Governor Pritzker has signed an executive order he says will demand justice as deportation efforts continue in the Chicago area
- A major shopping center in Springfield has been sold to a Kansas City developer