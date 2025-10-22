© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opening statements in trial of a former Sangamon County deputy set to begin today | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:31 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Deputy Sean Grayson is charged with the killing of Sonya Massey last year
  • University of Illinois Chicago is ending the consideration of race and other factors in financial aid an tenure decisions
  • A decision on whether the Illinois Senate President's campaign must pay a fine will wait until November
  • The Trump administration has agreed to an extension of a judge's temporary block of deploying National Guard troops to Chicago
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories